  • MORE MARKET STATS

PM Modi pitches India as investment destination for urbanisation, mobility

By: |
November 17, 2020 7:19 PM

Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, he said India and some African nations will witness the biggest wave of urbanisation over the next two decades.

Modi said his government will deliver 10 million affordable houses before the 2022 deadline.Modi said his government will deliver 10 million affordable houses before the 2022 deadline.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday pitched India as the most attractive investment destination for those looking to invest in urbanisation, mobility, innovation and sustainable solutions.

Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, he said India and some African nations will witness the biggest wave of urbanisation over the next two decades.

Related News

The post pandemic world has to be rebuilt around people and cities will have to be made more liveable, he said adding post-Covid restart will not be possible without a reset of mindset, process and practices.

Modi said his government will deliver 10 million affordable houses before the 2022 deadline.

As much as Rs 2 lakh crore is being invested in 100 smart cities, he said adding that of this, projects worth Rs 1.4 lakh crore have been completed or are nearing completion.

“If you are looking to invest in urbanisation, India has exciting opportunities for you. If you are looking to invest in mobility, India has exciting opportunities for you. If you are looking at investing in sustainable solutions, India has exciting opportunities for you,” he said.

These opportunities, he said, come along with a vibrant democracy, business-friendly environment and a big market.

“India is well on its way for urban transformation,” he said.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. PM Modi pitches India as investment destination for urbanisation mobility
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Niti Aayog proposes setting up oversight body for AI
2Crop insurance: Agri ministry seeks DGCA nod for taking drone-based crop images in 100 districts
3Joe Biden’s victory a mix bag for India; low FDI, high tariff may hurt country’s economy