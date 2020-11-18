PM Modi pitches India as investment destination for urbanisation, mobility

(File image)

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged global investors to seize the massive investment opportunities thrown open by India’s drive for urbanisation, mobility, innovation and sustainable solutions to improve quality of living conditions of the masses.

“These opportunities come along with a vibrant democracy. A business-friendly climate. A huge market. And a government which shall leave no stone unturned to make India a preferred global investment destination,” Modi said speaking at the 3rd Annual Bloomberg New Economy Forum.

Noting that India is building 100 smart cities through competition in 2015, Modi said projects worth almost Rs 1.4 lakh crore have been completed or nearing completion in these cities out of Rs 2 lakh crore worth projects identified.

“Sustainable mobility is key to creating resilient cities. The work on metro rail is going on in 27 cities. We are on track to deliver close to 1,000 km of metro rail system in the country by 2022,” he said.

‘Make in India’ push has led to development of tremendous indigenous capacity for production of transportation systems, which is going to help push India’s sustainable transport goals in a big way.

Modi said over the next two decades, India and some of the African nations are going to witness the biggest wave of urbanization. Prime minister also highlighted steps taken by the government to give boost to housing and real estate sector.