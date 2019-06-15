PM Modi-NITI Aayog meet today: Here’s 5-point agenda of first meet under Modi 2.0

Published: June 15, 2019 12:19:13 PM

The meeting, to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, will be attended by chief ministers, lieutenant governors of union territories, several union ministers and senior government officials.

In his first meeting since getting re-elected, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will discuss issues such as drought situation, farm distress, rain-water harvesting and preparedness for Kharif crops with NITI Aayog’s Governing Council on Saturday. The meeting is the fifth, since the first meeting was held on 8 February 2015. The meeting would include a 5-point agenda: rain-water harvesting; drought situation and relief measures; aspirational districts programme – achievements and challenges; transforming agriculture: need for structural reforms with special emphasis On: agriculture produce marketing committee (APMC) Act and Essential Commodities Act (ECA) and security related issues with specific focus on LWE districts, an official statement said.

The meeting, to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, will be attended by chief ministers, lieutenant governors of union territories, several union ministers and senior government officials. The meeting is chaired by the Prime Minister, the Governing Council includes ministers of Finance, Home, Defence, Agriculture, Commerce and Rural Development, besides state chief ministers and Niti Aayog vice chairman, CEO and members. Vice Chairman, Members, CEO and senior officers of NITI Aayog will take part in the proceedings at the Governing Council meeting .

The fifth meeting also includes special invitees namely the National Security Adviser, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Minister of Jal Shakti and the Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, the government statement added.Meanwhile, the government mandated the NITI Aayog with boosting cooperative federalism through structured support initiatives and mechanisms with the States.

In the last meeting on June 17, 2018, the members had deliberated upon measures taken to double farmers’ income and the progress of the government’s flagship schemes.

