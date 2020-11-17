PM Modi LIVE: Will India soften stance on China, other BRICS nations? Trade, energy, other issues on cards 

PM Modi LIVE: The BRICS Summit is expected to witness discussions around intra-BRICS cooperation and key issues in the global context, including the reform of the multilateral system, trade, health, energy, etc.
PM Modi LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today speak on global stability, shared security, and innovative growth at the 12th BRICS Summit. Hosted by Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, the event is expected to witness discussions around intra-BRICS cooperation and key issues in the global context, including the reform of the multilateral system, measures to mitigate the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, cooperation in counter-terrorism, trade, health, energy and people to people exchanges. In today’s meeting, PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will once again come face to face after the SCO Summit. India is set to host the next BRICS meeting in 2021. Meanwhile, PM Modi will today also address the 3rd Annual Bloomberg New Economy Forum at around 6:30 pm.
Highlights
"In this difficult time of unprecedented epidemic, India's pharma industry sent essential medicines to over 150 nations," PM Modi said at the SCO Summit.
The resurgence in COVID-19 cases domestically or globally may lead to stricter lockdown measures and thus increased risk-aversion will potentially weigh on the growth outlook of India. Apart from the trend in COVID-19 cases, uncertainty stemming from faster tightening of domestic financial conditions, higher-than-expected stressed asset creation, and slower recapitalisation of PSU banks are likely to weigh on the growth trend, the report underlined.
India will avoid joining agreements which are actually trade pacts by stealth with China and instead explore trade agreements with developed countries with large markets such as the US and EU where Indian products and services would be competitive unlike ASEAN, officials said, a day after 15 Asia-Pacific countries signed the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement.
PM Modi will speak at the 3rd Annual Bloomberg New Economy Forum at around 6:30 pm today. As the world economy is grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic, the forum will witness discussions centered on refuelling the economy and charting a course for the future.
India’s real GDP is likely to contract by 6 per cent in the quarter ending September 2020, and grow by 3.5 per cent in the quarter ending December 2020. Further, it is expected to expand by 4.2 per cent and 27.9 per cent in the next two quarters. - Morgan Stanley
It is expected that India’s GDP will grow at 9.8 per cent on-year in 2021, after contracting 5.7 per cent on-year in 2020, said a report by Morgan Stanley. “We estimate the economy to have recovered to the pre-pandemic level of output in 4Q CY20,” it added. Read full story here
Goldman Sachs today revised India’s FY21 GDP target to 10.3 per cent contraction, against an earlier target of 14.8 per cent. It sees GDP growth rebounding to 13 per cent in FY22.
Today's meeting will also be important keeping in eyes the conflicting relation between India and China within BRICS nations.
I believe that India in its presidency in BRICS in 2021 will be very successful and knowing from the previous times when India presided in BRICS, the results have always been impressive: Sergei Ryabkov, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation
PM Modi may speak on key issues in the global context, including the reform of the multilateral system, measures to mitigate the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, cooperation in counter-terrorism, trade, health, energy, and people to people exchanges.
The leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will discuss the state and prospects of cooperation within BRICS, exchange views on relevant current issues on the international and regional agenda, sum up the results of Russia’s BRICS Chairmanship in 2020, and compare notes on the upcoming G20 summit scheduled for November 21–22.
PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will once again come face to face after the SCO Summit. However, the event may not witness bilateral discussions about India and China.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin will chair the 12th BRICS Summit via videoconference in around an hour, where PM Modi will speak on international cooperation on trade, energy, other issues.