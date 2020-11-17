PM Modi LIVE: Will India soften stance on China, other BRICS nations? Trade, energy, other issues on cards 

India is set to host the next BRICS meeting in 2021.

PM Modi LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today speak on global stability, shared security, and innovative growth at the 12th BRICS Summit. Hosted by Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, the event is expected to witness discussions around intra-BRICS cooperation and key issues in the global context, including the reform of the multilateral system, measures to mitigate the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, cooperation in counter-terrorism, trade, health, energy and people to people exchanges. In today’s meeting, PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will once again come face to face after the SCO Summit. India is set to host the next BRICS meeting in 2021. Meanwhile, PM Modi will today also address the 3rd Annual Bloomberg New Economy Forum at around 6:30 pm.