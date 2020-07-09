Modi address LIVE: PM to deliver inaugural speech at India Global Week 2020; economic revival in focus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi address HIGHLIGHTS. (File image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi LIVE: PM Modi will today deliver the inaugural address for the India Global Week 2020 at 1.30 PM. The event will be attended by 5,000 participants from over 30 nations and is pitched as one of the biggest international events on India’s globalization. The three-day event will be held virtually in the wake of coronavirus pandemic and is themed “Be The Revival : India and a Better New World”. It is likely that PM will discuss ways to boost the virus-hit economy as he has done in his past few addresses as well. “This forum brings together global thought leaders and captains of industry, who will discuss aspects relating to opportunities in India as well as the global economic revival post-COVID,” Prime Minister tweeted a few hours before.