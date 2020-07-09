  • MORE MARKET STATS
  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Modi address LIVE PM to deliver inaugural speech at India Global Week 2020 economic revival in focus

Modi address LIVE: PM to deliver inaugural speech at India Global Week 2020; economic revival in focus

By: |
Updated: July 9, 2020 10:59:59 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi LIVE: PM Modi will today deliver the inaugural address for the India Global Week 2020 at 1.30 PM.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi address HIGHLIGHTS. (File image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi LIVE: PM Modi will today deliver the inaugural address for the India Global Week 2020 at 1.30 PM. The event will be attended by 5,000 participants from over 30 nations and is pitched as one of the biggest international events on India’s globalization. The three-day event will be held virtually in the wake of coronavirus pandemic and is themed “Be The Revival : India and a Better New World”. It is likely that PM will discuss ways to boost the virus-hit economy as he has done in his past few addresses as well. “This forum brings together global thought leaders and captains of industry, who will discuss aspects relating to opportunities in India as well as the global economic revival post-COVID,” Prime Minister tweeted a few hours before.

Live Blog

Highlights

    10:59 (IST)09 Jul 2020
    PM to deliver inaugural speech at India Global Week 2020 at 1.30 PM today

    PM Modi will today deliver the inaugural address for the India Global Week 2020 at 1.30 PM. The event will be attended by 5,000 participants from over 30 nations.

    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1Cabinet decisions: Capital infusion of Rs 9,950 crore into 3 insurers in FY21; Rs 1-lakh-crore agri infra fund gets nod
    2Monsoon session: Bills on regulation of co-op banks, relief from insolvency, agri reforms top agenda
    3Cabinet extends EPF sop, approves affordable rental housing scheme under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana