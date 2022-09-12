India’s milk export to boost Modi’s Atma Nirbhar Bharat; PM says dairy sector employs 8 crore families

PM Narendra Modi said that India has become the largest producer of dairy products in the world due to collective efforts of small-scale dairy farmers. India’s dairy sector is recognised for production by masses rather than mass production. “Today 8 crore families are getting employment from the dairy sector,” the PM said while inaugurating International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit (IDF WDS) 2022 on Monday, 12 September. Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Purshottam Rupala said that the World Dairy Summit 2022 has been organised after over 48 years in India. “Our milk production is 220 million tonne today. We are in the position to export surplus milk, in line with the ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’,” Rupala said.

It may be noted that this summit comes at a time when India, the world’s largest producer of milk, is facing one of the worst outbreaks of Lumpy Skin disease. PM assured that the central government along with various state governments were trying to control Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) among livestock. Moreover, scientists have prepared indigenous vaccine for Lumpy Skin Disease among cattle, he said. LSD is a contagious viral disease that affects cattle and causes fever, nodules on the skin and can also lead to death. The disease gets spread by mosquitoes, flies, lice, and wasps by direct contact among the cattle, and through contaminated food and water.

Speaking at the World Dairy Summit, Prime Minister Modi said that the strength of India’s dairy sector is small farmers. “I hope this summit helps people learn from each other and exchange information about the dairy sector,” he said. “The concept of Pashudhan, is part of our Indian tradition. In India, the strength of the dairy sector is small farmers. In India, production of masses is key,” he added. PM Narendra Modi in his speech at International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit (IDF WDS) 2022, added that the digital revolution witnessed in India has also reached the dairy sector. “Digital payment system developed for India’s dairy sector can help farmers across the world,” he said.

PM Narendra Modi in his speech also highlighted that India is building the largest database of dairy animals, every animal associated with dairy sector is being tagged. He added that more than 1,000 startups have been set up in agriculture and dairy sector in last 5-6 years. He also noted that women represent 70 per cent of workforce in India’s dairy sector; and more than a third of dairy cooperatives’ members were women. “With the help of modern technology, biometric identification of animals is being done under scheme ‘Animal Base’,” he said.