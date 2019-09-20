PM Modi likely to inaugurate second edition of Patidar business meet

On the entrance of the building, there will be a 40-feet tall bronze statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, which will also be unveiled by the PM, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the second edition of `Global Patidar Business Summit’ to be held in Gandhinagar in the first week of January. Around 22,000 businessmen from across the world are expected to attend the three-day meet beginning from January 3, the organisers said on Friday. The `Global Patidar Business Summit’ will be held at helipad ground near Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, said Gagjibhai Sutariya, president of Sardardham, a Patel community outfit.

Sardardham is organising the biennial summit earlier held at Mahatma Mandir in 2018. Besides attending the summit, Modi is also expected to inaugurate ‘Sardardham Institute’, a multi-storey complex coming up on the outskirts of Ahmedabad city, Sutariya told reporters here. “This second edition of the summit will see participation of around 22,000 businessmen from across the world. “We expect that over 7 lakh visitors would visit the summit as well as the exhibition. We have invited PM Modi to inaugurate the mega event on January 3. “We have been informed that he has accepted the invitation,” said Sutariya.

The summit, though organised by Patidars, is also open for businessmen from other social communities, he said. “On January 3, Modi would also inaugurate Sardardham Institute building. This is a multi-purpose complex having a hostel, civil services preparation institute for Patidar youths, student visa counseling centre, career guidance centre and a unit to provide guidance on legal issues,” he said. “The complex is coming up at a cost of Rs 175 crore,” said Sutariya. On the entrance of the building, there will be a 40-feet tall bronze statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, which will also be unveiled by the PM, he said.

During the summit, delegates and businessmen would take part in interactive sessions, B2B meetings and listen to some successful businessmen as well as management gurus, he said. Sutariya said the main aim of the summit is to provide a networking platform to businessmen, create new opportunities for Patidar entrepreneurs and jobs for youths.