PM Modi leaves for G20 summit 2018: Jan Dhan Yojana, Oil, Mudra, Solar Alliance; these things to be on agenda

Modi will highlight risks posed by volatility in oil prices along with speaking on flagship schemes of his government: Ayushman Bharat, Jan Dhan Yojana, Mudra scheme etc.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for the five-day G20 2018 summit being held in Argentina on Wednesday, where he is expected to meet China’s President Xi Jinping and France’s President Emmanuel Macron and other leaders of the participating nations. Modi will highlight risks posed by volatility in oil prices along with speaking on flagship schemes of his government: Ayushman Bharat, Jan Dhan Yojana, Mudra scheme etc.

Most importantly, Modi is likely to make a pitch to countries that are not in the Tropic of Cancer and Capricorn zone to join the International Solar Alliance. An alliance of 121 countries, ISA, is being spearheaded by India to tap the maximum potential solar energy. Modi will make a lead intervention in a session named Putting People First.

“Our interest is two-fold that the G20 issue is not hijacked by the single issue of trade, whether it is between two countries or otherwise. And secondly how we can constructively reform the WTO which serves India’s interest and which is multilateral. That is going to be one of the focal points of this G20 meeting, or certainly of India’s position at the G20 meeting,” PTI quoted Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale as saying.

Also Read: Brace yourself! Oil is below $60 but petrol, diesel prices may still not fall; here’s what govt’s planning

Recently, India has been dragged to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) over subsidies by the United States and Australia. India was referred to WTO by Australia over subsidies to sugarcane farmers, which Australia said, created a global surplus that’s affecting its own farmers.

News agency PTI reported that developing countries like India want issues related to agricultural subsidies to be resolved, while developed nations such as the United States are pushing for matters related to investments and commerce.