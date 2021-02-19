  • MORE MARKET STATS

PM Modi launches key power, urban projects in Kerala

February 19, 2021 5:36 PM

The Prime Minister also inaugurated and laid foundation stone for some key projects in power and urban sectors in poll-bound Kerala via video conference.

Modi also laid the foundation stones for the Integrated Command and Control Centre and Smart Roads Project, both in Thiruvanathapuram.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dedicated to the nation the 320 KV Pugalur-Thrissur power transmission project, built at a cost of Rs 5,070 crore, to facilitate transfer of power from the western region and help meet the growth in load in Kerala. The Prime Minister also inaugurated and laid foundation stone for some key projects in power and urban sectors in poll-bound Kerala via video conference.

The projects inaugurated included the 50 MW Kasaragod Solar Power Project, developed under the National Solar Energy Mission and the much-awaited 75 MLD (million litres per day) Water Treatment Plant at Aruvikkara near here under the AMRUT Mission.

Modi also laid the foundation stones for the Integrated Command and Control Centre and Smart Roads Project, both in Thiruvanathapuram. Built at a cost of Rs 5,070 crore, the Pugalur (Tamil Nadu)-Thrissur (Kerala) power transmission project is a Voltage Source Convertor (VSC) based High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Project and has India’s first HVDC link featuring state-of-the-art VSC technology. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and R K Singh and state ministers attended the virtually organised function.

