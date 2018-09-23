Ayushman Bharat: 8 stunning facts about world’s largest healthcare scheme launched by PM Modi

PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat: 8 stunning facts about world’s largest healthcare scheme

PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat: Nearly seven months after first announced — Ayushman Bharat — Modi government’s flagship healthcare programme, which will provide Rs 5 lakh cover each to 10 crore poorest families, was launched officially today. Also known as Prime Minister Jan Arogya Yojna (PMJAY), the scheme has 30 states and union territories on board. The scheme was launched today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ranchi along with the inauguration of ten healthcare and wellness centers as its part.

Here are 8 stunning facts about the world’s largest healthcare scheme: