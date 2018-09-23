Ayushman Bharat: 8 stunning facts about world’s largest healthcare scheme launched by PM Modi

PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat: Nearly seven months after first announced — Ayushman Bharat — Modi government’s flagship healthcare programme, which will provide Rs 5 lakh cover each to 10 crore poorest families, was launched officially today. Also known as Prime Minister Jan Arogya Yojna (PMJAY), the scheme has 30 states and union territories on board. The scheme was launched today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ranchi along with the inauguration of ten healthcare and wellness centers as its part.
Here are 8 stunning facts about the world’s largest healthcare scheme:
- The scheme will cover 50 crore people from 10 crore families, which will be more than the combined population of the European Union and close to the combined population of the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
- Over 13,000 diseases including heart and liver ailments, cancer, tuberculosis will be covered under the scheme.
- Under the scheme, over 13,000 hospitals, both government and private, have been brought on-board to provide healthcare for free to beneficiaries. No hospital will be allowed to charge extra money for providing treatment for diseases covered in the scheme.
- There are over 3 lakh common service centers, within the radius of 2-3 kms, which will provide information on Ayushman Bharat.
- At every impaneled hospital, there will volunteers, known as Pradhan Mantri Aarogya Mitra, to help the beneficiaries at every step of the scheme.
- Ayushman Bharat will be a paperless and cashless scheme. The E-card will have details of beneficiaries and can be used to access treatment at any impaneled hospital across India.
- 2,500 new modern hospitals are estimated to be built under the scheme in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, in addition to 14 new AIIMS hospitals that have already been approved.
- 82 new government medical colleges are also being built, which will be helpful in the smooth implementation of the scheme. The idea is to have 1 medical college in every 3-4 parliamentary constituency.