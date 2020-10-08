  • MORE MARKET STATS

PM Modi invites Canadian businesses to invest in education, agri, manufacturing sectors

By: |
October 8, 2020 8:52 PM

With its vibrant democracy, political stability and business-friendly policies, India offers an unparalleled investment destination for foreign investors, he said in his keynote address at the annual Invest India Conference.

"If you are looking to partner in the field of education, the place to be is India. If you are looking to invest in manufacturing or services, the place to be is India. If you are looking to collaborate in the field of agriculture, the place to be is India," PM Narendra Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hard sold his government’s latest labour and agriculture reforms, saying they will make doing business in India easier as also give farmers the right to choose their market.

With its vibrant democracy, political stability and business-friendly policies, India offers an unparalleled investment destination for foreign investors, he said in his keynote address at the annual Invest India Conference.

Related News

The conference is organised with a special focus on further strengthening business ties between India and Canada.

The government, he said, has implemented reforms in key sectors of education, agriculture and labour with a view to improving participation of the private sector.

“If you are looking to partner in the field of education, the place to be is India. If you are looking to invest in manufacturing or services, the place to be is India. If you are looking to collaborate in the field of agriculture, the place to be is India,” Modi said.

Stressing that “the India story is strong today and stronger tomorrow”, the prime minister said, “We are proactively monetising assets across sectors – airports, railways, highways, power transmission lines.”

He further said the FDI regime has been very well liberalised and the country has created a friendly tax regime for sovereign wealth and pension funds.

Referring to the coronavirus pandemic, Modi said, “India has adopted a unique approach posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. We have given relief and stimulus package for the poor and the small businesses. We have also used this opportunity to undertake structural reforms. These reforms ensure more productivity and prosperity.”

The prime minister further said India is playing the role of pharmacy to the world.  India has provided medicines to around 150 countries so far, he said.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. PM Modi invites Canadian businesses to invest in education agri manufacturing sectors
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Kharif paddy procurement at MSP up 33% in last 12 days: Centre
2Economy showing signs of improvement: Assocham
3Need to address Paris accord friction to achieve climate goals: Suresh Prabhu