PM Modi interacts with IBM CEO Arvind Krishna; IBM says has big investment plan for India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that India is moving towards the development of an integrated, tech, and data-driven healthcare system, which is affordable and hassle-free.

In an interaction with IBM CEO Arvind Krishna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that India is moving towards the development of an integrated, tech, and data-driven healthcare system, which is affordable and hassle-free. Highlighting the important role that IBM can play in taking forward the healthcare vision, PM Modi mentioned that IBM has a strong connection with India and has a huge presence in the country, with over one lakh people working across 20 cities in the company, according to the statement by the Prime Minister’s Office. Praising the Prime Minister’s vision for Ayushman Bharat, Arvind Krishna talked about using technology for the early identification of diseases. The IBM CEO also revealed that he has a huge investment plan for India, however, he did not disclose the details.

The IBM CEO later appreciated the Modi government’s Atma Nirbhar Bharat campaign and expressed his confidence in it. The important topics discussed in the meeting included the opportunities of technology in the healthcare sector, cyber attack, data security, and privacy. In the virtual meeting held today, PM Modi said that ‘work from home’ is being adopted in a big way and the government is constantly working towards providing infrastructure, connectivity, and regulatory environment to ensure that this technological shift is smooth.

Earlier, PM Modi held discussions over various topics with Google CEO Sundar Pichai. He had said that they spoke on a wide range of subjects, particularly leveraging the power of technology to transform the lives of India’s farmers, youngsters, and entrepreneurs. While most of the companies are adapting to work from home, the Prime Minister had discussed the new work culture that is emerging in the times of COVID-19. “We discussed the challenges the global pandemic has brought to areas such as sports. We also talked about the importance of data security and cyber safety,” PM Modi had said.

Meanwhile, many companies that adapted to work from home model forcibly due to the emerging cases of coronavirus, have eventually started to realise its advantages as well. In these challenging times when the businesses are facing roadblocks in terms of finance and infrastructure, technological support is likely to give some support in the smooth operations of the firms.