PM Modi inaugurates Uttarakhand Investors’ Summit; Mukesh Ambani makes big Jio pledge – All you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 1st Uttarakhand Investors Summit 2018, in Dehradun.

After successfully holding investors’ summit in Uttar Pradesh, now Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the two-day business event, ‘Uttarakhand Investors’ Summit’, to attract more investment in the north-Indian hilly states. The state has already received investment worth Rs 75,000 crore as against the expectation of Rs 40,000, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said.

Narendra Modi, at the inauguration today, spoke at length about steps taken by his government for Ease of Doing Business and reforms like Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). Meanwhile, India’s biggest industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio pledged to provide high-speed internet to 2,385-plus government schools and colleges.

Here’s All You Need To Know About Uttarakhand Investors’ Summit:

* Narendra Modi said that doing business has become easier after IBC. At the two-day event, he that IBC has strengthened the banking system.

* The Prime Minister who arrived at Dehradun earlier today also said that the government has improved the tax system in the country.

* Mukesh Ambani said that Reliance Jio will connect 2,385-plus government schools and colleges with high-speed internet to make the state a ‘Digital Devbhoomi’.

* Mukesh Ambani said that Jio invested Rs 4,000 crore in the last few years, making it one of the largest investors in the state.

* Jio services will improve the delivery of healthcare, government services, and education, Mukesh Ambani said.

* The state has signed MoUs worth Rs 70,000 crore and promises to provide skilled manpower and single window clearances.

* Giving details of investments, CM Rawat said that the state has received Rs 27,000 crore for the solar energy sector, Rs 14,000 crore for health, R 13,000 crore for tourism, Rs 11,000 crore for infrastructure, Rs 5,500 crore for IT and Rs 5,000 for food processing industry.