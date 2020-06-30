PM Modi extends Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till Diwali, Chhat, end of November

PM Modi said that the government will keep providing free foodgrains to the poor section of the society due to the increased need during the festivals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for further five months till November-end. PM Modi said that the government will keep providing free foodgrains to the poor section of the society due to the increased need during the festivals. The PM further said that the government will incur the expenditure of Rs 90,000 crore to provide free foodgrains to the poor.

In the wake of the ongoing economic and social crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolled out a special economic relief package worth Rs 21 lakh crore, which included the steps previously taken by the Reserve Bank of India and government’s earlier announcement of a relief package worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore. The package announced by the government aimed at helping the industry, middle class, micro, small and medium enterprises and the large industries. PM Modi had said that the package focusses on land, labour, liquidity and law, while helping small business, labourers, and farmers.