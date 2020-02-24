PM Modi a ‘tough negotiator’, says US President Donald Trump on trade deal

By: |
Updated: February 24, 2020 3:05:13 PM

US President Donald Trump in his speech termed India as the "largest export market", and affirmed that commercial activities between India and America will only grow

 

Donald Trump in his address said “We will go for fantastic trade deal; PM Modi is tough negotiator”

United States President Donald Trump began his two-day India visit on Monday, accompanied by first lady Melania, daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and prominent American delegates. Trump began his speech with a ‘Namaste’. On trade deals, Trump said, “We will seal defence deals worth USD 3 billion on Tuesday.” He further added saying, “We will go for fantastic trade deal; PM Modi is tough negotiator”.

Related News

US President Donald Trump in his speech termed India as the “largest export market”, and affirmed that commercial activities between India and America will only grow. Trump said that India is a key partner in the Defence sector and promised to seal defence deal worth $3 billion on February 25. India holds great importance for the US. India is the second-largest importer of US items with about 6.9 per cent of the country’s total imports were to India.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Donald TrumpNarendra Modi
  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. PM Modi a ‘tough negotiator’ says US President Donald Trump on trade deal
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Slowdown effect: Govt spending on poor slows as economy trends down
2Tax parity needed between cotton and man-made fibres, Smriti Irani to Sitharaman
3Coronavirus puts global economy recovery at risk, says IMF to G20