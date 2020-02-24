PM Modi a ‘tough negotiator’, says US President Donald Trump on trade deal

Donald Trump in his address said “We will go for fantastic trade deal; PM Modi is tough negotiator”

United States President Donald Trump began his two-day India visit on Monday, accompanied by first lady Melania, daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and prominent American delegates. Trump began his speech with a ‘Namaste’. On trade deals, Trump said, “We will seal defence deals worth USD 3 billion on Tuesday.” He further added saying, “We will go for fantastic trade deal; PM Modi is tough negotiator”.

US President Donald Trump in his speech termed India as the “largest export market”, and affirmed that commercial activities between India and America will only grow. Trump said that India is a key partner in the Defence sector and promised to seal defence deal worth $3 billion on February 25. India holds great importance for the US. India is the second-largest importer of US items with about 6.9 per cent of the country’s total imports were to India.