PM-KMY: Govt rolls out Rs 10,700 crore pension scheme for farmers

The government on Friday rolled out the Rs 10,700-crore pension scheme for farmers —Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan-Dhan Yojana (PM-KMY) — which will ensure all enrolled beneficiaries receive Rs 3,000 per month after attaining the age of 60. The scheme was among the decisions approved by the Cabinet in its first meeting on May 31 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office for a second consecutive term.

Announcing the launch of the scheme, agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said all 12.5 crore small and marginal farmers (who own 2 hectare or less) of the country can register for the scheme from now onwards. About 420 farmers had registered in the first few hours of the launch, he said. The scheme will be implemented across the country, including Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, he said.

“Despite working hard, farmers does not earn enough. Therefore ensuring social security is important. We have taken several measures to ensure better income and the PM-KMY is yet another effort towards securing their future,” Tomar said. The government is aiming to double farmers’ income by 2022 and efforts are on to ensure all key schemes reach the farmers, he said.

The PM-KMY scheme is a voluntary and contribution-based pension scheme for only small and marginal farmers in the age group of 18 to 40 years. The initial enrolment under the scheme is being done through the Common Service Centres (CSCs) loacted across the country, even in villages. Though there is no charge for farmers for the registration under the scheme, the Centre is paying the CSC Rs 30 for each enrollment to ensure maximum coverage.

Under the scheme, managed by LIC, the total premium will be shared by farmer and the government on 50:50 basis. If a farmer enters the scheme at 18 years, he will have to pay a monthly premium of Rs 55 while the government will pay an equal amount. Similarly, the premium will be Rs 200/month for a farmer if he enters the scheme at 40 years. In case of death of the farmer before 60 years, the spouse may continue with the scheme. But, in case the spouse does not wish to contribute, the total contribution made by the farmer along with interest will be paid to her. If the farmer dies at 60, the spouse will receive Rs 1,500/month till her death.

Tomar also said that the farmers, who are also beneficiaries of the PM-Kisan scheme, will have the option to allow their contribution debited from the benefit of the scheme directly.