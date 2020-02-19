PM Kisan scheme: Punjab, Haryana report enrolments much higher than number of land-holding farmers

Many Northeast states are also not very pro-active in collecting the data of eligible farmers.

By Prabhudatta Mishra

Transfer of income-support amounts to farmers’ bank accounts under the PM Kisan scheme have been trailing the Budget target, but what’s curious is that two states – Punjab and Haryana – have reported enrolments much higher than the number of land-holding farmers in the states as per the relevant agriculture census (2015-16). Either the census information based on sample surveys is erroneous or the state governments concerned have inflated the numbers of persons who meet the PM Kisan eligibility criteria.

An official source said the Centre has verified lists of PM Kisan beneficiaries furnished by some states, including Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, with random surveys, and it has been found that the information given by the states are mostly correct.

There are wide variations in the performance of states under the scheme – while not a single farmer has received PM Kisan benefits in West Bengal, almost all people enrolled have received at least two instalments of Rs 2,000 each in states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Punjab and Haryana.

West Bengal has decided not to join the scheme. Many Northeast states are also not very pro-active in collecting the data of eligible farmers. Under the scheme, each beneficiary farmer is to be given Rs 6,000 every year in three instalments.

While the budget estimate for the scheme for FY20 was Rs 75,000 crore, the revised estimate is Rs 54,370 crore. Until February 16 this fiscal, Rs 45,000 crore has been disbursed under the scheme.