PM-KISAN scheme: Another 1 crore farmers to get Rs 2,000 each this week

By Prabhudatta Mishra

The Centre is set to transfer Rs 2,000 each to another 1 crore small and marginal farmers either on February 28 or March 1 under the PM-Kisan scheme, which was made operational by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 24. Last Sunday at a function in Gorakhpur, the Centre transferred Rs 2,021 crore to about 1.01 crore farmers under the income support scheme.

There could be another function where Modi will announce the second tranche of transfer, sources said.

“We have been able to collect and verify a database of 3.71 crore farmers, so far,” a government official said Tuesday. States like Odisha (9 lakh farmers’ data), Rajasthan (1.25 lakh), Karnataka (2 lakh), Chhattisgarh (4 lakh) have uploaded data, which was not there until February 20 and could not be included in the transfer on the first day.

Union minister Piyush Goyal had announced the PM-Kisan scheme in the Interim Budget, under which Rs 6,000 per year, in three equal instalments, will be put directly into the bank accounts of over 12 crore small and marginal farmers having less than 5 acres of land. The scheme was made effective from December 1, 2018, so that by March 31, the first instalment is completed, making farmers eligible for the second tranche from April.

The farmers’ data go through two stages of validation. First stage is done by NIC in which Aadhaar is checked. The second level of validation is done through the Public Financial Management System (PFMS), a web-based application used for direct benefit transfer of government’s schemes.

Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Assam and Haryana are some of the major states who submitted the maximum number of data of farmers. West Bengal has not uploaded any data on the PM-Kisan portal while Madhya Pradesh has submitted data of 4,892 farmers and all of them have been rejected, due to absence of Aadhaar, the sources said.

Telangana, which has been successfully implementing the Rythu Bandhu scheme after digitisation of land records, has seen 4.21 lakh farmers’ data rejected by the Centre. The state has submitted data of over 15 lakh farmers.

“If the government does not have data about farmers, how would they decide whom to give money? Then it can be anyone, not necessarily farmers. That will not help redressing farmers’ problems,” economist Ashok Gulati said last week.

“It is too late in the game that the Central government has woken up. Streamlining land records of farmers and linking them to Aadhaar and their Jan-Dhan bank accounts should have started two years ago. Now, it will be random distribution of money,” he

had said.