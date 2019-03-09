PM Kisan Scheme: 5 lakh Telangana farmers get Rs 2000 each

By: | Published: March 9, 2019 5:49 PM

PM Kisan Scheme, Telangana, farmers, news, indiaPM Kisan Scheme: 5 lakh Telangana farmers get Rs 2000 each (Reuters)

The Centre has released Rs 2000 each to about five lakh farmers in Telangana so far under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, said Union Minister of State for Agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat here Saturday. “The Telangana government has provided the data of about 13 lakh farmers (to the Centre).. It is 12,91,000… We already transferred Rs 2000 (towards) first installment to more than 5 lakh farmers till now in Telangana,” he told reporters.

Claiming that the Centre had successfully managed to turnaround the “slowing economy” and put it on the fast track growth, he said the journey of the last 5 years has been exhilarating as well as encouraging for the country. Shekhawat also said the NDA government had effectively reduced the corruption levels and eliminated the fear of terror and “insecurity which the people of the country faced till five years ago.”

