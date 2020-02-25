PM Kisan Samman Nidhi status, new initiatives after one year: Take a look

A new PM-Kisan mobile phone app was launched by the Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana has benefited a total of 8.45 crore farming families in the country with an addition of more than 37 lakh families in the current financial year since the launch of the scheme in February 2019, latest government data show. According to the agri-census estimate, a total of 14 crore families need to be included under the ambit of the scheme, Union Minister of Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar said on Monday.

The government has spent a total of Rs 50,850 crore under the scheme so far since its inception in February 2019, out of the allocation of Rs 75000 crore, Tomar said. According to the minister, the PM Kisan scheme is aiming at including another 12 lakh families in the current financial year. Tomar said that the financial aid scheme will play a major role in doubling the farmers’income by 2022.

West Bengal which has not joined the scheme has a major chunk of uncovered families. Apart from West Bengal, the penetration in the state of Bihar is also sub-par. A total of 1.31 crore families need to be covered in Bihar and West Bengal, the government estimate shows. The government data also show that more than 84 per cent of the beneficiaries’ details have been Aadhaar verified.

PM Kisan Yojana was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the year 2019 which entails the transfer of Rs 6000 a year to every farming family in three instalments of Rs 2000.

New initiatives for PM-Kisan beneficiaries

On Monday, a new PM-Kisan mobile phone app was launched by the Agriculture Minister. The beneficiaries of PM Kisan scheme will be able to track their application, make corrections in their application with their Aadhaar number and would also be able to see their credit history on the app.

The government has also launched the farmer’s corner on the PM Kisan online portal where farmers can self-register to claim the benefits of the scheme. Aadhaar card correction and beneficiary status can also be tracked on the portal. A 24.7 helpline toll-free number 1800-11-5526 has also been launched on which farmers can call and get to know the status of their application.

Kisan Credit Card (KCC) drive

Tomar also informed that a massive drive will be launched in the country on February 29 to provide Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) to the beneficiary farmers. Two thousand bank branches have been tasked to organise a massive campaign across the country on the day to provide the farmers with the KCC. As part of the programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will himself hand over the KCC to some farmer families at UP’s Chitrakoot on February 29.