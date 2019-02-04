PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: Jaitley hints at raising the transfer beyond Rs 6,000 a year

By: | Published: February 4, 2019 6:05 AM

Jaitley further said the state governments, too, have a responsibility to address farm distress by bringing their own income support schemes.

Union minister Arun Jaitley (File)

Union minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday hinted that the Rs500-a-month cash dole to small farmers may be increased in future as the government’s resources grow, and said states can top up this amount with their own income support schemes.

Jaitley, who is in the US for medical treatment, also slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi for ridiculing the scheme announced in the Interim Budget by equating it to a Rs17-a-day dole.

He said the Opposition leader must “grow up” and realise that he is contesting a national election and not a college union poll.

“What is the biggest thing that the Congress claims that they ever did? (UPA regime finance minister) P Chidambaram announced a Rs70,000-crore farm loan waiver… (but) actual distribution was only Rs52,000 crore. (Also), CAG said a large part of that money went to traders and businessmen and converted itself into a fraud,” he said.

The current government, he said, is “starting off over and above the lakhs of crores we are putting into rural areas”. “We are starting off with Rs75,000 crore a year and I foresee this amount increasing in the years to come. And if the states top it up, some states have already started with the scheme, I think the others must emulate them, it will increase,” he added.

Jaitley further said the state governments, too, have a responsibility to address farm distress by bringing their own income support schemes.

“Some state governments have started it,” he said. “So, my advice to what I call the ‘Nawabs of Negativity’ is to ask your own state governments to top it off with their own income support schemes.

Ideally, like the GST, this is a case where all political parties must defy party lines and in the spirit of cooperative federalism, have a Centre plus state scheme.”

On nearly 15 crore landless farmers being left out of the scheme, he said they have rural employment guarantee scheme MGNREGA and also other benefits.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: Jaitley hints at raising the transfer beyond Rs 6,000 a year
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition