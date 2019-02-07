PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi: Govt announces exclusion criteria – Check who won’t get it

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) is estimated to cover 12 crore small and marginal farmers from December 1, 2018. (IE)

All serving or retired officers in the government sector including at the state level, pensioners drawing monthly emolument of Rs 10,000 or more, income tax payers and professionals such as doctors and lawyers won’t be eligible for the government’s income support of Rsa 6,000/annum to farmers announced in the Budget. The benefit of the scheme would be provided to all small and marginal landholder farmer families who collectively own cultivable land of up to 2 hectares as per land records of concerned state/UTs, subject to exclusions, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday.

For the purpose of exclusion, a state/UT government can certify the eligibility of the beneficiary based on self declaration by them. In case of incorrect self declaration, beneficiary shall be liable for recovery of transferred financial benefit and other penal actions as per law, the ministry said.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) is estimated to cover 12 crore small and marginal farmers from December 1, 2018. The first instalment of Rs 2,000/farmer would directly be credited to bank accounts by March 31.

The exclusion list also includes all institutional land holders and farmer families in which one or more of its members belong to following categories: former and present holders of constitutional posts, former and present ministers/state ministers and former/present members of Lok Sabha/ Rajya Sabha/State Legislative Assemblies/State Legislative Councils, former and present mayors of municipal corporations and former and present chairpersons of district panchayats. All persons who paid income tax in the previous assessment year are excluded. However, the multi-tasking staff, Class IV/Group D employees in the government sector would be eligible for PM-KISAN.