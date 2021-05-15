PM-Kisan: Rs 20,000 crore transferred to farmers’ accounts

Amid the second wave of Covid pandemic, the prime minister chose the occasion to send a message to the rural India that the government is sensible to their problems and has been doing its best to ameliorate their conditions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday released over Rs 20,000 crore into bank accounts of more than 9.5 crore farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, taking the total disbursal to over Rs 1.36 lakh crore since the scheme’s launch in February 2019.

During a televised address to the farmers, Modi also urged farmers to get vaccinated whenever they get the opportunity while continuing with wearing mask and maintaining social distancing even after vaccination.

Out of over 9.5 crore beneficiaries who received the PM-Kisan instalment for the April-June period, as many as 40 lakh farmers got multiple instalments including the current one. “Those farmers were eligible to get previous instalments since payment could not be transferred due to various reasons,” a government official said.

Over seven lakh farmers in West Bengal, who received the PM-Kisan benefit for the first time after the state decided to implement the Central scheme, were paid together 2 instalments totalling Rs 4,000 each since registration was done before April, sources said.

Under the scheme, each land-owning farmer is entitled to get Rs 6,000 every year in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each as direct income support.

As much as Rs 60,000 crore has gone into the hands of farmers in the corona period (after April 2020), Modi said emphasising that small and medium farmers have been immensely benefited from the income support scheme.

The prime minister also said that apart from PM-Kisan, the Centre has also ensured record procurement of paddy and wheat by directly transferring the amount to bank accounts of farmers. While about Rs 60,000 crore has been paid through direct benefit transfer (DBT) to wheat farmers across the country, so far in the on-going purchase season, Rs 27,000 crore has been paid in Punjab and Haryana, he said.

“Such a severe epidemic that came after 100 years is taking the test of the world. There is an invisible enemy in front of us, which is also changing colours. The pain that the countrymen have endured for some time, the pain that many people have gone through, I have been feeling the same. I am a partner of all your sentiments as the pradhan sevak (principal servant) of the country,” Modi said. Any deadlock associated with the resources in the fight against the second wave of Corona is being rapidly overcome as efforts are being made to work on a war footing, he added.

Highlighting that around 18 crore vaccine doses have been given across the country, the prime minister urged everyone to register for the vaccine when their turn comes and follow the prescribed Covid appropriate behaviour like wearing mask and maintaining social distancing at all times. The vaccine is an important means of protection against Corona and will reduce the risk of serious illness, he added.

Prior to delivering his speech, Modi also interacted with select six farmers of different states to showcase how the farming community has been getting benefits of various government schemes like Namami Gange, natural farming (rainfed area), organic value chain development, certification programme and Kisan Credit Card.

The government has been constantly trying to provide new solutions and new options in farming and promoting organic farming is one such effort as it delivers more profit.

Modi said organic farming is being practised on both banks of river Ganga and within a radius of about 5 kilometers, so that the Ganga remains clean.

The PM-Kisan scheme, launched in February 2019 (made effective from December 2018) to give income support to farmers, cost the exchequer about Rs 1,241 crore in FY19, Rs 48,714 crore in FY20 and Rs 65,000 crore in (RE) FY21. The finance minister has kept the allocation unchanged at Rs 65,000 crore for FY22.