PM Kisan: Rs 19,000 crore to reach farmers’ accounts on Friday

Farmers in West Bengal will get the PM-Kisan benefits for the first time if the state government provides the verified data of cultivators by Wednesday.

The Centre is all set to transfer over Rs 19,000 crore to the bank accounts of more than 9.5 crore land-owning farmers under the income support ‘Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi’ (PM-Kisan) scheme on Friday. This will be the highest amount to be paid under the scheme on a single day.

The last installment on December 25, 2020, saw about Rs 18,000 crore was transferred to some 9 crore farmers. Though total number of farmers enrolled under the scheme is 10.5 crore, the Centre has accepted data of 9.5 crore after weeding out ineligible cultivators and enforcing mandatory Aadhaar authentication.

The PM-Kisan scheme, launched in February 2019 (made effective from December 2018) to give income support to farmers, cost the exchequer about Rs 1,241 crore in FY19, Rs 48,714 crore in FY20 and Rs 65,000 crore in (RE) FY21. The finance minister has kept the allocation unchanged at Rs 65,000 crore for FY22.

Under the scheme, each land-owning farmer is entitled to get Rs 6,000 every year in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each as direct income support. The current payment to be transferred Friday is for April-July period.

“The scheme is meant to aid farmers partially meet the expenses on fertilisers and seeds before kharif sowing season that starts from June 1,” said an agriculture ministry official adding, if the West Bengal government agrees to authenticate and signs off the 7.5 lakh farmers data, registered and validated so far, they will also get one installment.

States first upload farmers’ data in the public finance management system, a platform that auto verifies bank accounts and authenticate Aadhaar details of beneficiaries, and then returns the data to states for physical signatures.

After winning state assembly poll for third consecutive term, chief minister Mamata Banerjee has agreed to join PM-Kisan scheme as West Bengal was the only state that resisted implementation.

Prime minister Narendra Modi even made it an electoral issue promising farmers to pay all previous instalments if BJP was voted to power. Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar had written to Banerjee a day after election results were announced, requesting her to send farmers’ data for the scheme.

Though as many as 14 crore land-owning farmers are eligible for PM-Kisan scheme as per the agricultural census of 2015-16, the number of actual beneficiaries could be much lower, may be not more than 12 crore, official sources said.