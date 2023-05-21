PM has ensured no one goes to sleep hungry, says Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s welfare schemes have ensured no family goes to sleep hungry. He was speaking at an event to lay the foundation stone of a mega textile park in Gandhwani, some 60 kilometres from here. It was also attended by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

“Modi’s welfare schemes meant for the poor, especially free ration during the COVID-19 outbreak, have ensured no family sleeps hungry. We haven’t seen such a demonstration of sensitivity in our lives,” Goyal said, an apparent reference to the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana covering 80 crore beneficiaries, which was launched in April 2020 and is touted as the world’s largest food security programme.

Also Read Piyush Goyal attends roundtable to discuss ways to accelerate India, Ontario trade ties

More than four crore women have got free homes (under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana), which has made them lakhpatis, he added. The textile park, which is coming up at the request of CM Chouhan, will provide employment to two lakh persons and bring about development of the region, the Union minister claimed.

Previous governments have not cared about Dhar, which is home to a sizable tribal population, but the prime minister understood the importance of industrial investment in such areas to bring about prosperity as he himself hails from a poor family, Piyush Goyal said.

Meanwhile, PM Modi tweeted the mega textile park in Dhar district will strengthen ‘Make in India’, create job opportunities for the youth and open new doors for the growth of the state.