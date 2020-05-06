PM Garib Kalyan Package report card: Crores of poor, farmers helped under Modi govt scheme

PM Garib Kalyan Package included free food grains and cash payments to women, poor, senior citizens, and farmers. (Bloomberg image)

As a large section of the society struggles through the nationwide lockdown, the Narendra Modi-led government has been trying to alleviate this pain by keeping the poor and farmers away from the hardships such as unavailability of food and cash. Amid the lockdown, around 39 crore poor people have received financial assistance of Rs 34,800 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP), said a statement by the Ministry of Finance. This package was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to protect the weaker section from the impact of the lockdown. The package included free food grains and cash payments to women, poor, senior citizens, and farmers.

The government attributed fintech and digital technology for swift and efficient transfer to the beneficiary, without the need for the beneficiary to physically go to the branch. Rs 16,394 crore has been front-loaded towards payment of the first instalment of PM-KISAN, Rs 10,025 crore credited to women Jan Dhan account holders as the first instalment, Rs 1405 crore disbursed to old age persons, widows and disabled persons, and Rs 3492 has been disbursed to building & construction workers.

Besides, 67.65 Lakh MT of food grains have been lifted by 36 States/UTs for April and a total 5.09 crore Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) cylinders have been booked so far and 4.82 crore PMUY free cylinders have been already delivered to the beneficiaries. Meanwhile, the government mentioned that the swift implementation of the package is being continuously monitored by central and state governments and the Finance Ministry, the concerned ministries, cabinet secretariat and PMO have ensured that the relief measures reach the needy swiftly and in line with the intent of the lockdown.