PM-Awas Yojna: Only a third of sanctioned units completed so far, state-wise numbers here

By: |
Published: January 13, 2020 1:49:01 AM

The government has spent a total of Rs 64,000 crore for the scheme so far.

The target is to construct around 1.12 crore homes by 2022.The target is to construct around 1.12 crore homes by 2022.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna-Urban, launched in June 2015, close to 32 lakh affordable housing units have been completed across the country by 2019 end.

The target is to construct around 1.12 crore homes by 2022.

The government has spent a total of Rs 64,000 crore for the scheme so far.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. PM-Awas Yojna Only a third of sanctioned units completed so far state-wise numbers here
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1India is in talks with Mongolia and Russia for importing coking coal: Dharmendra Pradhan
2STEM-related job postings rise 44 per cent in 3 years: Report
3With new Maharashtra offer, farm loan write-offs touch Rs 4.7 lakh crore in last 10 yrs