PM-Awas Yojna: Only a third of sanctioned units completed so far, state-wise numbers here

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna-Urban, launched in June 2015, close to 32 lakh affordable housing units have been completed across the country by 2019 end.

The target is to construct around 1.12 crore homes by 2022.

The government has spent a total of Rs 64,000 crore for the scheme so far.