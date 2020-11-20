  • MORE MARKET STATS

PLI Scheme can be game changer: Minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur

November 20, 2020 1:45 AM

The PLI Scheme has an opportunity to become a game changer and have a huge multiplier effect for sectors under it, minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur on Thursday.

Commenting on growth, he said, “We will get our growth back and re-emerge among the world’s fastest growing economies. I am bullish because I believe in the ability of a billion Indians and India Inc.”

The PLI Scheme has an opportunity to become a game changer and have a huge multiplier effect for sectors under it, minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur on Thursday. He said Covid-19 has taught the world that globalisation is important, but self-reliance is equally important.

While speaking at the ICICI Securities – India Financial Conference 2020, he said, “Promotion of the manufacturing sector and creation of a conducive manufacturing ecosystem will not only enable integration with global supply chains but also establish backward linkages with the MSME sector in the country.”

He also said the Partial Credit Guarantee Scheme 2.0, which was introduced to alleviate the liquidity issues of NBFCs, has seen banks approve purchase of portfolios of Rs 26,077 crore and they are currently in process of approval and negotiations for Rs 2467 crore.

