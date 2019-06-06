Piyush Goyal to chair meet on June 6 on ways to boost exports

By: |
Published: June 6, 2019 1:23:55 AM

The minister will chair a joint meeting of the Board of Trade and the Council of Trade Development and Promotion.

Piyush Goyal, US, China, export growth, global growth, Chinese mills, Indian exports, US china trade talkCommerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal

Amid an escalating trade war between the US and China, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal will brainstorm with senior government officials and representatives of various trade promotion councils on Thursday to firm up a strategy to boost exports.

The minister will chair a joint meeting of the Board of Trade and the Council of Trade Development and Promotion. The export growth remained subdued at an average of just 3.2% in the past six months through April, while the trade war has threatened to jeopardise global growth, potentially impacting India’s trade prospects as well. Even the chances of higher dumping from China, especially steel, can’t be ruled out, as Chinese mills will dump excess supplies elsewhere.

The US will also withdraw duty benefits on annual Indian exports of around $5.6 billion under its Generalised System of Preferences programme from Thursday. Secretaries of commerce, revenue, shipping, road transport and highways and civil aviation will attend Thursday’s meeting.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Piyush Goyal to chair meet on June 6 on ways to boost exports
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
Banking: Loan Loss
NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel
'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel
Honda CB300R Review: The next big hit for Honda, or is it?
Honda CB300R Review: The next big hit for Honda, or is it?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition