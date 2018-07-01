Piyush Goyal tells people to ask for bills on eve of GST Day

On the eve of first anniversary of GST, finance minister Piyush Goyal appealed to consumers to insist on an invoice or bill for any purchase as it would lead to healthy competition, and quality customer service. He added the government will soon announce a three-digit customer care number for registering complaints against businesses not issuing invoices.

“If you start asking for a bill…if there’s awareness about this in the country, then we can reduce rates by 4-5% for every item (under GST)… Insist on a bill, and if anybody says that they will sell at a lower price if you don’t demand a bill, then you should complain immediately,” Goyal said.

Goyal said consumers should complain if they see any wrongdoing or harassment. If there is any form of wrongdoing, and it could be done by both businesses and officials, then consumers should reach us, he added.