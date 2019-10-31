Piyush Goyal says will protect domestic interest but fear psychosis over FTAs must go

“In terms of the RCEP, lot of wrong information has been spread all over. Let me assure each one of you that India will no more sign any FTA in a rush,” Goyal said.

India will not sign any free trade agreement (FTA) in haste but the “fear psychosis” being created in the country against any such pact must go if India were to avoid global isolation in trade, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday, ahead of the 16-nation Regional Comprehensive Partnership Agreement (RCEP) summit next week.

The minister, however, asserted that the government would safeguard the interest of domestic industry and enter into an FTA or comprehensive partnership agreements on its own terms.

“In terms of the RCEP, lot of wrong information has been spread all over. Let me assure each one of you that India will no more sign any FTA in a rush,” Goyal said.

“(However) We cannot remain in an isolated world also… So, India will have to finally balance its imperatives of protecting domestic interest with engaging with the rest of the world.”

“And that is the fine balance that the government is working on to ensure that we are part of international trading blocs and engagements, but not in any way that compromises national interest,” he said.

Goyal spoke on the issue on Wednesday on two separate occasions, including at the launch of a report of a high-level advisory group under noted economist and India’s executive director-designate to the IMF Surjit Bhalla on ways to boost exports.

As for the 16-nation RCEP, it faces fierce domestic resistance not just from industries, including steel and dairy, but also the government departments overseeing these sectors, thanks to persisting fears of dumping by countries like China. Even the opposition parties, including the Congress, have voiced concerns against the RCEP.

India has to make up its mind before a leaders’ summit, to be attended by the heads of the 16 RCEP nations in Bangkok next week, where the RCEP deal is supposed to be announced. However, several experts, including renowned economist Arvind Panagariya, have highlighted the importance of India joining the RCEP to better integrate with the global value chain and improve its trade competitiveness.

Most RCEP members want to conclude the negotiations in 2019 so that a deal can be formally signed in 2020 (after the announcement by the leaders). Some of them are upset with what they say India’s “recalcitrance” in sealing a deal early.

Domestic industry groups have highlighted that even without RCEP, India’s merchandise trade deficit with China stood at $53.6 billion in FY19, or nearly a third of its total deficit. Its deficit with potential RCEP members (including China) was as much as $105 billion in FY19.