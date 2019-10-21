Piyush Goyal says differences resolved with US over trade deal

The two countries slapped higher tariffs on each other's products earlier this year and the U.S. withdrew a key trade concession to India, but have since been trying to work out a limited pact.
India’s Trade Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday that the broad contours of a trade deal with the United States have been worked out and suggested there could be an announcement soon.
Goyal told a business conference that he was hoping to meet United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer soon.
