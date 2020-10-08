  • MORE MARKET STATS

Piyush Goyal rolls out red carpet for American investors, woos US businesses with low corporate tax, reforms

By: |
October 8, 2020 1:12 PM

Billing India as the next big investment destination, Goyal said the bilateral trade target of USD 500 billion in the next five years is 'eminently doable'.

Piyush Goyal, Modi govt'We are moving into a more liberal foreign investment destination,' Piyush Goyal said. (Reuters photo)

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal has called upon American businesses to look at India as their next investment destination. Addressing India Chamber of Commerce USA’s Summit on global financial and investment leadership on Wednesday, he said the bilateral trade target of USD 500 billion in the next five years is “eminently doable.

We are moving from red-tape to red-carpet. We are moving out of the shackles of the past into a more open and liberal foreign investment destination, ” he said. The bilateral trade between the two countries grew from USD 126 billion in 2017 to USD 145 billion in 2019. Wooing American investors, the minister said India is looking at logistics reform to bring down the cost of logistics and doing several tax reforms.

Related News

“We have insolvency laws in place. India’s corporate tax is amongst the lowest in the world. My own ministry is working at ‘plug and play’ and cluster development. We are looking at a genuine single-window system which makes it easy for companies and businesses to work in India. We promise faster registration, easier availability of infrastructure, ” he added. Further, the minister informed that the third “India-US 2+2 dialogue” is expected to take place on October 26 and 27.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Piyush Goyal rolls out red carpet for American investors woos US businesses with low corporate tax reforms
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1RBI monetary policy outcome on Oct 9, MPC may keep repo rate unchanged as growth remains uncertain
2Slowing farm reforms: Centre says open-ended purchases at minimum support prices to continue
3New gas fields get a leg-up with free pricing; Cabinet approves standard bidding norms