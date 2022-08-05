Piyush Goyal reviews overseas trade scenario with Export Promotion Councils

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Friday reviewed the country’s overseas trade scenario with export promotion councils and representatives from industry associations here. He emphasised on a ‘whole of government’ approach to boost exports and said this would require exporters, Export Promotion Councils (EPCs), government agencies and Indian missions abroad to work together.

Speaking to EPCs and industry representatives, the minister said that the government is doing its best through various measures to support Indian exporters to compete globally. He said that with Gati Shakti, the government is improving connectivity and logistics. The government is also negotiating for more FTAs (Free Trade Agreements) with important trade partners. This will have a direct impact on providing a level-playing field in international markets, he added.

The minister urged the industry representatives to study FTAs and identify the areas which have competitive advantage. He hoped for an agreement on a multi-dimensional partnership with UK this year. Goyal also exhorted all the stakeholders in the export ecosystem to take the message of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ to every nook and corner of the country. He urged the industry to unite and work together to keep the country’s flag flying high and make this campaign a grand success.

Textile secretary U P Singh informed that the ministry is working with a select group of private companies to supply 6 crore flags to state governments and the Department of Post by August 12.He said 5.12 crore flags have already been produced. The minister also launched the one District One Product (ODOP) catalogue of over 300 products.