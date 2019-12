Piyush Goyal meets export promotion councils to seek inputs for foreign trade policy

The minister also asked the EPCs to study the non-tariff barriers (NTB) being faced by them while exporting to other countries so that a study maybe done to look at these NTBs.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met export promotion councils (EPCs), exporters body FIEO and commodity boards to seek inputs for the foreign trade policy and steps that can be taken to boost India’s outward shipments.

The EPCs also gave their views on India’s free trade agreements and preferential trade agreements with other countries especially, ASEAN members, during the five-hour long meeting held on Thursday, the commerce and industry ministry said in a statement.Pre-Budget inputs from EPCs were also taken so that they may be sent to the finance ministry, it added.

The minister also asked the EPCs to study the non-tariff barriers (NTB) being faced by them while exporting to other countries so that a study maybe done to look at these NTBs.

It was also decided by the minister, in concurrence with all EPCs and Boards, that another meeting will be held after the Budget in February to review the tasks achieved and those still pending that were discussed in this meeting.