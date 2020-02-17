Piyush Goyal lists these sectors to boost exports; fears this key concern can push India out of market

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that each district of India has much to offer and the time has come to think about how India can boost exports.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has said that the government has identified a few champion sectors, like textiles, fisheries and IT, to expand and become a world leader in exports. Speaking at DPIIT – FICCI Partnership Forum on Public Procurement for ‘Make in India’, Piyush Goyal underlined that the scale of production will play a very important role in remaining competitive in the global market as higher prices of the products made otherwise can keep India out of the market. Highlighting the issue of maintaining the standard of products, the minister said that he would endorse the issue of quality standards and urge all to participate to align with international standards as it will be the most critical aspect in the flagship ‘Make in India’ campaign.

Laying the roadmap of increasing quality exports, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Som Prakash said that the challenge is to ensure that the maximum procurements by different ministries are done through Government –Marketplace (GeM).

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that each district of India has much to offer and the time has come to think about how India can boost exports. He had also urged to make local products attractive with the guiding principle of Zero Defect, Zero Effect. Now, in-line with the same objective, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) has started capturing district and state of origin of goods in export declarations from 15th Feb. The aim of this move is to help the government in designing better target export promotion policies.