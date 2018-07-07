Piyush Goyal lauds GST council for success

Goyal thanked everyone for accepting GST and making it a huge success. (PTI)

Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal has lauded the Goods and Service Tax council for working as a responsive organisation and successfully implementing GST bill in the country in just a year.

“The GST council has worked as a responsive organisation and overcome all the challenges that came in during the process. They have made GST a huge success within a year,” said Goyal.

He further insisted that only minor issues are left to be solved.

“Only minor issues are left, many things have been solved. I am confident that the worries of the traders, business world, and consumers will also be solved soon. As the revenue increases, we will be able to reduce the prices,” he added.

Goyal further thanked everyone for accepting GST and making it a huge success.