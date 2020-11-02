Piped water: Over 50% jump in rural areas in 14 months

Of course, the Jal Shakti ministry has a far higher target of adding 6.3 crore rural households to the FHTC network in FY21.

Piped drinking water reached about 5.74 crore rural households or 30% of such households as on last Thursday, compared with 3.24 crore (17%) as on August 15 last year, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), according to the official dashboard. This represents an impressive over 50% jump in 14-and-a-half months.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, 1.67 crore new rural households, including 1.06 crore under JJM, have been added to functional household tap connection (FHTC) network in the country so far in FY21.

The JJM’s stated the goal is to provide drinking water to all 19 crore rural households by 2024, at an estimated cost of Rs 3.6 lakh crore (Rs 2.08 lakh crore by the Centre and Rs 98,000 crore by states).

Separately, JJM data showed that tap water has been provided to 92,193 schools, aanganwadis and Panchayati Raj institutions so far in FY21.

Bihar has emerged as the top-performing state in terms of the number of new households added to FHTC so far this fiscal with an addition of nearly 25.95 lakh households, followed by Telangana (17.64 lakh) and Maharashtra (11.1 lakh).

FHTC is aimed at reducing waterborne diseases such as acute diarrhoeal diseases, a major cause of health hazard in the country. It also spares women from carrying water from distant sources. Piped water at home will also lead to reduction in dropouts from upper primary school among girls and generate jobs due to creation of relevant infrastructure under the scheme.

Of course, the Jal Shakti ministry has a far higher target of adding 6.3 crore rural households to the FHTC network in FY21.

The Centre has released Rs 22,386 crore as financial assistance to states/UTs in FY20 under JJM and in FY19 and FY18 under the erstwhile National Rural Drinking Water Programme (NRDWP). For FY21, it has made a budget provision of Rs 11,500 crore.