  • MORE MARKET STATS

Pink Bollworm infestation worries Jalgaon cotton farmers

By: |
Published: August 11, 2020 9:35 AM

Avinash Kabra, director, Cotton Association of India, said cotton was sown on 5.25 lakh hectare in the region and PBW infestation has been reported on nearly 1.25-1.50 lakh hectare.

Pink Bollworm infestation, Jalgaon cotton farmers, PBW infestation, Maharashtra, Cotton Association of IndiaThere have been reports of the detection of the infestation in parts of Jalgaon and measures are required to be taken to prevent the further spread.

Cotton farmers in Jalgaon, a major cotton growing belt in Maharashtra, are worried as early signs of Pink Bollworm (PBW) infestation have been reported in nearly 30-40% of the crop. Avinash Kabra, director, Cotton Association of India, said cotton was sown on 5.25 lakh hectare in the region and PBW infestation has been reported on nearly 1.25-1.50 lakh hectare. Nearly 70-80% of the crop in Jalgaon region is in the flowering stage and this is the time when the infestation of PBW occurs, he said.

There have been reports of the detection of the infestation in parts of Jalgaon and measures are required to be taken to prevent the further spread. Kabra said that PBW had damaged the crop to a great extent a couple of years ago in the region but infestation had been controlled to a great extent last year.

Related News

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Pink Bollworm infestation worries Jalgaon cotton farmers
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Economic activities start to peter out after early signs of revival, shows Apple, Google data
2SOPA seeks restrictions on edible oils import
3Piyush Goyal explains why making license mandatory for some imports was necessary