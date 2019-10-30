PFC asks discoms to use PSBs, RRBs for central govt schemes

PFC has asked state-run discoms to maintain dedicated bank accounts only in public sector banks and regional rural banks for receiving and utilising funds for central schemes

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has requested state-run power distribution companies (discoms) to maintain dedicated bank accounts only in public-sector banks (PSBs) and regional rural banks for receiving and utilising funds for schemes run by the central government.

The two major central government schemes in the power sector are the Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS) and the Deendayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY).

In the letter addressed to the discom heads, reviewed by FE, PFC has referred to the communication by the finance ministry dated August 21 which had flagged that “significant amount of government fund are lying with implementing agencies pending utilisation” and “significant quantum of these un-spent balances are lying with private sector banks”.

The department of expenditure had added that “in the light of continued capital infusion in PSBs, a need has been felt to re-look at the banking arrangements…”

Under IPDS, projects worth Rs 32,059 crore have been approved for various purposes to upgrade electricity infrastructure in urban areas, and Rs 10,956 crore has been released to the state discoms. The total outlay of DDUGJY is Rs 75,893 crore, including a central government subsidy of Rs 63,027 crore.

So far, Rs 43,452 crore has been sanctioned under this scheme which aims to strengthen sub-transmission and distribution infrastructure in rural areas.