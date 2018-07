Petrol, diesel prices to get even costlier in Karnataka; Rahul Gandhi’s Congress backed govt hikes cess

Petrol and diesel prices: Fuel prices will now be even costlier as the newly-elected Karnataka government has announced to hike cess on petrol and diesel by Rs 1.12 and Rs 1.14 a litre. Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy presented the Congress-JDS coalition government’s maiden budget on Thursday.

Details awaited…