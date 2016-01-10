Pedal power

INDIA IS the second-largest bicycle-producing country in the world after China. This $1.5-billion industry produced nearly 15.5 million bicycles in 2012-13—that is, 10% of the total bicycles manufactured globally—and employed about 1 million people. But despite the encouraging figures, cycling—as an alternative mode of urban transport—has not really taken off in India. However, it’s not the case everywhere. Some cities across the globe, such as Copenhagen and Amsterdam, have made it easier for residents to ride a two- or three-wheeler. If cycling is how you like to explore new places, then you might want to consider these 10 cities, which have bike lanes, dedicated bike-only paths and drivers who are generally more than willing to share the road. The list was prepared by urban design consultancy firm Copenhagenize for 2015.

Copenhagen, Denmark

After finishing second in the previous two rankings of Copenhagenize, Copenhagen edged Amsterdam out of the first place for 2015. The Danish capital remains impressively consistent in its investment in cycling as a mode of transport and in making efforts to push it to the next level. With regards to a uniform network of urban design for bicycles, Copenhagen is unrivalled in the world.

Amsterdam, Denmark

It’s always been neck and neck between Amsterdam and Copenhagen, but Amsterdam was relegated to the second place in the 2015 Copenhagenize index. While the city finished with a higher baseline score, it lagged behind in the race for bonus points. Amsterdam, like most Dutch cities, suffers from its insistence on maintaining a status quo, rather than trying to improve, think modern and take things to the next level.

Strasbourg, France

Despite being new to the Copenhagenize index in 2015, Strasbourg has long been the premier cycling city in France. Cycling in Strasbourg is a pleasant affair and, as it should be, the quickest way from point A to B. There are 536 km of cycle routes in the city and the surrounding metro area, and the city has a unique bike share system called Vélhop. It not only lets you get a shared bike from docking stations, but also has a long-term rental system in place.

Eindhoven, the Netherlands

When we think of Eindhoven, we think of no-nonsense consistency. Cycling in the city is steady and strong. The ‘floating roundabout’ (a suspended circular cycle bridge) has captured everybody’s imagination and we are looking forward to what else the city can produce that is functional and iconic.

Malmö, Sweden

The main city in Sweden’s most bicycle-friendly region—Skåne—Malmö has been insistent on reestablishing the bicycle on the urban landscape. A highlight since 2013 has been the opening of a bicycle parking facility at the train station that makes even Copenhagen look awkward. Since 2013, there has been continued focus on investment. Many of the city’s projects over the past few years remain impressive when measured against global competition. Their ‘no ridiculous car trips’ behavioural campaign is still a benchmark.

Nantes, France

The city is dedicated to traffic-calming, which only serves to make cycling a more attractive option. The main boulevard is now virtually car-free and the city has added a demonstrative cycle track down the middle. It is clear that the city is putting money where its mouth is. While scores of other cities around the world are content with baby steps like putting in one cycle track on one street, Nantes is going all out.

Bordeaux, France

The city has come out of nowhere and started giving Strasbourg a run for its money as one of the best cities for cycling in France. What the city has achieved in the past few years is remarkable. A firm investment in infrastructure and facilities have given Bordeaux a brilliant bicycling culture. Bordeaux takes bicycle transport very seriously. The city’s investment in several tram lines has also helped boost cycling by providing a traffic-calming effect.

Antwerp, Belgium

Clear influences from across the border in the Netherlands have given the city an impressive modal share for bicycles and the bicycle as a mode of transport has been embraced by all ages. There are ample parking facilities around the city and the train station parking remains one of the best in Europe. The citizens have excellent opportunities to use bike share systems as well.

Seville, Spain

For a few years, Seville was the poster child of the bicycle urbanism world after boldly showing that it was possible to slap bicycles back on to the urban landscape in a short amount of time. As legend would have it, the city went from 0.2% modal share for bikes to 7% in just a few years—made possible by intrepid political will, investment in a broad network of bicycle infrastructure, and a comprehensive bike share system.