Peak power demand in Delhi surges

Peak power demand in the city has been muted this year.

The peak power demand of Delhi has increased by over 50 percent with resumption of normal activities due to easing of COVID-19 related lockdown restrictions, discom officials said.

Peak power demand in the city has been muted this year as compared to the last year due to lockdown and weather conditions.

“However, since easing of restrictions on May 18, 2020, Delhi’s peak power demand has increased by over 50 percent. If we compare the peak power demand since April 2020, it has already increased by over 87 percent,” said the discom officials.

After the end of the lockdown 3.0 on May 17 and the easing of restrictions, Delhi’s peak power has started increasing and the gap narrowed, they said.

“Infact, in July and August, Delhi’s peak power demand surpassed last year’s peak power demand on corresponding days — on 13 occasions — seven in July and six in August- by up to 19 percent.”

Cooling load is the main factor behind the increase in Delhi’s power load, said an official of BSES discoms BYPL and BRPL.

“Commensurate with Delhi’s growing appetite for power, its electricity infrastructure must also keep pace. BSES will continue to successfully meet the ever increasing power demand and as always, be an active partner in the future development of the city,” he said.

During the lockdown, BSES strengthened its network and energised two 66/11 KV grids, that will benefit over two lakh residents in in the city, he added.