PCA curbs helped bring down extent of contagion losses by banking system: RBI report

Financial Stability Report

Restrictions imposed on banks under RBI’s Prompt Corrective Action framework has helped bring down the extent of contagion losses likely to be incurred by the banking system in case these banks were to fail, the central bank said.

The total solvency losses incurred by the banking system if the 11 PCA banks fail simultaneously, which is also the best estimate of systemic impact, have declined from Rs 73,500 crore, or 6.8% of total tier-1 capital, to Rs 34,200 crore, or 3.1% of total tier-1 capital, in the last 4 quarters, the RBI report said. “To this extent the PCA framework has been successful in reducing the systemic footprint of the PCA banks… Lending and other restrictions imposed on PCA banks under the PCA framework have led to a reduced impact on the system through connectivity,” it said.

For the exercise, which was carried out using contagion analysis, and to determine the underlying systemic footprint, the implicit sovereign guarantees enjoyed by the PCA banks was done away with. A contagion analysis is a network technique used to estimate the systemic importance of different banks. Failure of a bank which is systemically more important leads to greater solvency and liquidity losses to the banking system. Solvency and liquidity losses depend on the initial capital and liquidity position of the banks along with the number, nature and magnitude of the inter-connections that the failing bank has with others.