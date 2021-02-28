Pay bills on time, disclose actual load to get cheap electricity: UP minister

The minister advised consumers to get their load enhanced in their own interest, for getting uninterrupted supply, if they are consuming more power.

Uttar Pradesh power minister Srikant Sharma on Sunday exhorted consumers to pay electricity bills on time and disclose actual load usage to get cheap and uninterrupted power supply.

The minister noted that the dream of state government to provide cheap power to consumers may be translated into reality on the basis of their cooperation.

“Timely payment of bills and disclosure of actual load by consumer are the twin vital components for cheap power supply,” Sharma, UP Minister for power and additional source of energy told reporters on Sunday.

He said, for the reason best known to them, rural consumers, so far have not been able to deposit the bill in time. Consumers would get cheap power tariff, provided the payment is on time, the minister stated.

To ensure timely and actual reach of power bills to rural consumers, a prob-billing system, replacing manual billing system, is in progress, he said. Downloadable billing, through prob billing, enables rural consumers to get actual bills in time.

The state power department has started a 100-day programme for strengthening infrastructure paving the way for uninterrupted power supply as per schedule, during forthcoming summer, the minister added.

Nodal officers have been appointed to ensure that the plan is implemented in letter and spirit ensuring 18-hour power supply in rural areas, 20 hours at Tehsil headquarters and 24 hours in city areas.

Besides hundred per cent utilization of transmission stations, efforts are on to avoid overloading of 33/11 power substations, the minister disclosed. The process of upgrading the sub stations on the basis of sanctioned load has also started.