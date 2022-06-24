scorecardresearch

Parameswaran Iyer appointed as NITI Aayog CEO for 2 years

Iyer, a 1981-batch IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre and a well-known sanitation specialist, has been appointed the chief executive officer of Niti Aayog, after Amitabh Kant retires on June 30, for two years or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the order stated.

Written by PTI
The personnel ministry order said Iyer's appointment has been made on the same terms and conditions as were applicable for Kant.
Former Drinking Water and Sanitation Secretary Parameswaran Iyer was on Friday appointed the new CEO of Niti Aayog, according to a government order.
He had resigned from the post in July last year.

Iyer had taken voluntary retirement from the Indian Administrative Service in 2009. He had also worked as a senior rural water sanitation specialist at the United Nations.

