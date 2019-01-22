Paradox: India among most trusted nations, but its brands least trusted, says report

India is among the most trusted nations globally when it comes to government, business, NGOs and media but the country’s brands are among the least-trusted, according to a report. The 2019 Edelman Trust Barometer report was released on Monday ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) meet, reports PTI. China topped the Trust Index among both the informed public and the general population segments, with scores of 79 and 88 respectively. India was at the second place in the informed public category and third place in the general population category.

The Index is the average per cent of trust in NGOs, business, government and media. The findings are based on an online survey in 27 markets covering over 33,000 respondents. The fieldwork was conducted between October 19 and November 16, 2018. In terms of trust in companies, those headquartered in India, Mexico and Brazil are the least trusted, as per the report.