Panel to re-examine agri Ordinance in Maharashtra

The government of Maharashtra has formed a high-level committee under the chairmanship of minister for cooperation and marketing Subhash Deshmukh to re-examine the Maharashtra Agricultural Produce Marketing Development and Regulation Ordinance that was recently passed in the Lower House to be withdrawn a day later.

The committee also includes revenue minister Chandrakant Patil, minister of state for agriculture and marketing Sadabhau Khot , state housing minister Prakash Mehta, chief secretary Dinesh Kumar Jain and principal secretary Anoop Kumar among others and is expected to hold discussions with all stakeholders to discuss their concerns and suggest possible measures.

Sadabhau Khot who recently held a meeting with traders across Maharashtra in Pune announced that the Ordinance is likely to be submitted again during the Summer Session of the State Legislative Assembly.

Subhash Deshmukh said that the main objectives of the Ordinance is to free all agri-produce from the purview of Mandis, establishing Markets of National Importance and linking e-NAMs to market committees. Sadabhau Khot said that the Ordinance is in farmers’ interest as it frees up agri-commodities from the confines of the Mandis and e-NAM would bring transparency in the market system.

This is being opposed by a handful of elements and therefore the Marketing Reform Ordinance will be re-approved soon.

He said that markets committees have not taken any measures for the benefit of the farmers and have become areas for showing political dominance. Traders led by Mohan Gurnani, chairman, Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industries(CAMIT); Walchand Sancheti, president, Federation of Trader Associations of Maharashtra; Popatlal Oswal, president, Poona Merchants Chamber and Pandurang Mundada, president, Foodgrains Association, Latur were present during the meeting.