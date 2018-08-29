Panel on power to meet on Friday

The development comes after the Allahabad High Court on Monday directed the committee to come up with a report within September-end.

A high-level empowered committee on power is scheduled to hold its first meeting on August 31. The development comes after the Allahabad High Court on Monday directed the committee to come up with a report within September-end.

The HC also asked the power ministry to invite a senior RBI official to be a part of the committee.

According to industry estimates, as much as 32 GW of capacity would find it difficult to get buyers in the National Company Law Tribunal as 15 GW of projects are still under various stages of construction, about 10 GW gas-based power plants are stranded due to scarcity of fuel and the remaining do not have regular power purchase and fuel supply agreements. Sources said the meeting would centre around larger sectoral issues which led to the stressed asset situation in the power sector.