Panel on direct tax law gets 3 more months

By: | Published: March 2, 2019 4:04 AM

The task force was assigned to draft direct tax laws in line with norms prevalent in other countries, incorporating international best practices, and keeping in mind the economic needs of the country and related matters.

The current panel continued with the same members but a different head.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said on Friday that the task force constituted for drafting new direct tax law has been given a three-month extension till May 31, after the earlier deadline expired on Thursday.
Along with the extended tenure, the current term of the task force, which is headed by (CBDT) member Akhilesh Ranjan, has inducted another member in Pragya S Saksena, an Indian Revenue Services (IRS) official. The CBDT said the changes were approved by the finance minister.

The other members include Girish Ahuja (chartered accountant), Rajiv Memani (chairman and regional managing partner of EY India), Mukesh Patel (Practicing Tax Advocate), Mansi Kedia (Consultant, ICRIER) and GC Srivastava (retired IRS and advocate).
The task force was initially constituted in November 2017 under the then CBDT member Arbind Modi. However, it failed to submit the report before Modi’s superannuation. The current panel continued with the same members but a different head.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the annual conference of tax officers in September 2017, had observed that the Income Tax Act, 1961, was more than 50 years ago and it needs to be redrafted. The task force was assigned to draft direct tax laws in line with norms prevalent in other countries, incorporating international best practices, and keeping in mind the economic needs of the country and related matters.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Panel on direct tax law gets 3 more months
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition